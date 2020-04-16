Left Menu
LA mayor says large events not likely until 2021 -CNN interview

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 03:01 IST
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday large gatherings like concerts and sporting events were not likely to be allowed in the city until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Nothing I've heard would indicate that we would be in those large thousands of people gatherings anytime soon and probably not for the rest of this year," Garcetti said in an interview on CNN.

