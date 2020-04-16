Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's PiS seeks constitutional change to extend president's term

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-04-2020 03:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 03:22 IST
Poland's PiS seeks constitutional change to extend president's term

Poland's ruling nationalists have proposed changing the constitution to extend President Andrzej Duda's term by two years because of threats related to the coronavirus pandemic, a draft bill filed with the parliament showed late on Wednesday. The proposal also said a presidential election due on May 10 would be void under the new rules. Poland's constitution says a president's mandate lasts five years. The new rules would extend this to seven years.

"The current state of threat to public security and its expected consequences justifies ... a change to the Constitution within the course of (the president's) mandate," lawmakers wrote in the draft legislation, signed by senior Law and Justice (PiS) party officials. The election next month has been clouded in uncertainty amid restrictions on public life imposed by the Polish government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The PiS has so far said it wants the election to go ahead, but through the introduction of mail-in votes instead of voting booths to reduce the risk of contagion among voters. Critics have accused PiS of putting political gain ahead of public health in its push for a May election, which opinion polls show incumbent Duda, a PiS ally, would likely win.

A PiS spokeswoman declined immediate comment on the proposal. It was unclear on Wednesday whether PiS would secure enough support in parliament for the proposal, which also removes the right for a sitting president to run for re-election.

The party and its conservative alliance control the legislature but are short of the two-thirds majority needed to amend the constitution. Two PiS officials speaking on the condition of anonymity told Reuters the last-minute proposal was intended as a gesture towards some members of its conservative alliance in parliament who had lobbied for such a solution last week.

The postal vote, the two lawmakers said, was still the party's preferred outcome. Jan Grabiec, a spokesman for the main opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform, said he expected the proposal to be mired in parliamentary procedure long enough that it couldn't be passed in time to affect the current president's term.

PiS needs the backing of the president to push through its conservative agenda and to make further progress in its judiciary reforms, which the European Union has said subvert the rule of law. "We don't expect any discussions with PiS about changing the constitution," leftist lawmaker Barbara Nowacka said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump threatens to adjourn U.S. Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to either force the U.S. Congress to formally adjourn, or return to the Capitol despite the coronavirus pandemic, saying he was frustrated lawmakers were not in Washington to confirm his n...

Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to push through nominations

President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to adjourn the House and Senate to allow him to appoint officials whose nominations he claimed were being blocked by Democrats in CongressI will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn ...

268 British nationals stranded in Kerala airlifted to London

As many as 268 British citizens stranded in Kerala due to the nationwide lockdown were airlifted by British Airways on Wednesday from Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin International Airports. The flight took off from Thiruvananthapuram to Londo...

Trump threatens to adjourn U.S. Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to either force the U.S. Congress to formally adjourn, or return to the Capitol despite the coronavirus pandemic, saying he was frustrated lawmakers were not in Washington to confirm his n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020