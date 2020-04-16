Indonesia reports 380 new coronavirus infections, 27 deaths

Indonesia confirmed on Thursday 380 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 5,516, said a health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 27 new deaths, taking the total to 496, while 548 have recovered. Almost 40,000 tests have been performed, while patients suspected of carrying the virus symptoms reached more than 11,800 people.

