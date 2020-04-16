Gulf Arab states to create food supply safety network over coronavirus outbreak - Kuwait News Agency

The Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) six Arab monarchies have approved Kuwait's proposal for a common network for food supply safety, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported on Thursday.

The decision was taken after a virtual meeting of GCC trade and industry ministers to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak's impact on food supply safety.

