Gulf Arab states to create food supply safety network over coronavirus outbreak - Kuwait News Agency

Gulf Arab states to create food supply safety network over coronavirus outbreak - Kuwait News AgencyReuters | Kuwait City | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:05 IST
The Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) six Arab monarchies have approved Kuwait's proposal for a common network for food supply safety, the state-run Kuwait News Agency reported on Thursday.
The decision was taken after a virtual meeting of GCC trade and industry ministers to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak's impact on food supply safety.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
