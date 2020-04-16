Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 1,061 to 29,214 -authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,061 to 29,214, health authorities said on Thursday, with 181 new deaths.

The total death toll in the country is 3,315, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

