Left Menu
Development News Edition

163 new coronavirus cases found in Gujarat; total tops 900

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:37 IST
163 new coronavirus cases found in Gujarat; total tops 900

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Gujarat went up to 929 on Thursday after 163 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, said officials. With three more deaths reported during the period, the toll in the state has reached 36, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

She said 73 COVID-19 patients have also recovered and given discharge till date. Out of the 163 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, a majority of them were reported from Ahmedabad (95) and Surat (37), she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy investigates suspicious care-home deaths

Italian justice officials have launched an investigation into the suspicious deaths of nearly 200 people in a Milan care home since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Investigators seized documents on Wednesday from the headquarters of ...

Leeds great Norman Hunter 'severely unwell' with virus

Leeds say club great Norman Hunter remains severely unwell in hospital after being admitted with coronavirus last week. Hunter, 76, was an unused player in Englands 1966 World Cup-winning squad and won two English titles and other silverwar...

Luis Sepúlveda, Chilean writer, dies of coronavirus at 70

Chilean writer Luis Seplveda, author of the novel The Old Man Who Read Love Stories, has died after a six-week battle with the new coronavirus. He was 70 years old. The Spanish regional government of Asturias, where Seplveda lived, confirme...

Rugby-World Rugby announces $100 million relief fund amid coronavirus crisis

World Rugby has created a relief fund of approximately 100 million to assist unions around the world as they grapple with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the sports global governing body said on Thursday. With fixtures eit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020