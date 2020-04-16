163 new coronavirus cases found in Gujarat; total tops 900

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Gujarat went up to 929 on Thursday after 163 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, said officials. With three more deaths reported during the period, the toll in the state has reached 36, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

She said 73 COVID-19 patients have also recovered and given discharge till date. Out of the 163 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, a majority of them were reported from Ahmedabad (95) and Surat (37), she said.

