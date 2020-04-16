Aurangabad: 3 new COVID-19 cases take district tally to 28

As three more persons tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, the number of COVID-19 patients in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra reached 28, officials said. Two of these three patients are being treated in a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Chikalthana, while another one has been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), they said.

"With the addition of three patients, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district is now 28. Of them, 24 are being treated while two others have recovered and discharged from hospital till now," an official statement said. Two patients have lost their lives in the district during treatment, it said.

