Contactless mobile van to provide doorstep testing for COVID-19

In a first of its kind, a contactless check-up clinic van for checking people for COVID-19 infection in hotspot areas has been designed by a tech company which will minimise the risk of transfer of virus between the patient and the healthcare workers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:44 IST
The van designed for conducting COVID-19 check-up. . Image Credit: ANI

Developed by Spencer India Technology, this van will operate in hotspot areas and other places where people are unable to come out for testing fearing contagion. While talking to ANI, Manish Malik, Chief Executive officer, Spencer India Technologies Pvt Ltd said, "It is absolutely a 'no contact' van where health workers doing the test are not exposed to any risk. Our technical team designed the vehicle keeping in mind the safety of both the people coming for tests and the health workers."

The testing van is designed in a pattern where health workers conducting the test won't require to come out of the vehicle. A small movable stand is also fixed outside on the rear which has all handwash/ sanitizers kept for usage.

The van has two ways of wireless loudspeakers to communicate between people sitting inside the van and standing outside. Malik further said, "The doctor will communicate to the patient through a loudspeaker on how to get his/her test done. This is a good solution for testing patients belonging to hotspot areas. Our only problem is the availability of vehicles for designing a van like this model."

The van has a provision of conducting up to 300 tests a day. The costing is between Rs 1.20 lakh to 1.40 lakh depending on the vehicle which will either be provided by hospital or nursing home. Recently there have been several reports from various parts of the country of doctors and healthcare workers testing COVID-19 positive.

The company is in talks with various state governments including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Maharashtra to take the concept forward. (ANI)

