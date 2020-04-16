Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 125 to 1,643 -health minister

Turkey's confirmed cases of COVID-19 have increased by 4,801 in the past 24 hours, and 125 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,643, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 74,193, he said.

A total of 7,089 people have recovered so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours came to 40,427, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

