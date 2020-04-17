Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook to notify users who have engaged with harmful COVID-19 posts

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 01:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 01:58 IST
Facebook to notify users who have engaged with harmful COVID-19 posts

(Adds limitations, criticism of alert) SINGAPORE/BRUSSELS/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 (Reuters) - F acebook Inc said on Thursday it would start notifying users who had engaged with false posts about COVID-19 which could cause physical harm, such as drinking bleach to cure the virus, and connect them to accurate information.

The social media giant, which also owns photo-sharing network Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp, said it has been battling to control large volumes of misinformation such as posts that say physical distancing will not curb the disease. Facebook has taken an uncharacteristically aggressive stance on false coronavirus posts, with Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg saying hoaxes about the virus pose more of a threat to users than political falsehoods, which it generally permits.

The pandemic has killed more than 136,000 people globally and infected more than 2 million, while many countries are enforcing strict lockdowns to prevent further spread. Facebook said it has taken down hundreds of thousands of false posts that could be harmful and in March displayed warnings on another 40 million dubious claims related to the virus, without removing them. "We will also soon begin showing messages in News Feed to people who previously engaged with harmful misinformation related to COVID-19 that we've since removed, connecting them with accurate information," Zuckerberg said in a post.

The new alert is a concession to critics who have long called for Facebook to "correct the record" by telling users about posts it later removes or labels as false. The company previously resisted those proposals, arguing that drawing attention to dubious claims can inadvertently fuel their spread. The notifications, which will start appearing in the coming weeks, will direct people to a World Health Organization list of common myths about the virus and encourage them to "help friends and family avoid false information," Facebook said.

The alerts will not inform users they are receiving the nudge because they had previously liked, reacted or commented on false posts, nor will they debunk specific claims. Advocacy group AVAAZ, which has pushed the "correct the record" proposal, called the move a "first step" but said direct corrections could reduce by 50% the number of people who believe false news stories on social media.

Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president for integrity, said the company is "testing variations in language, some more explicit," for the alerts. The European Commissioner for values and transparency Vera Jourova welcomed the latest measures but said more still needed to be done.

"We will need more transparency and better access to data for researchers to fully verify the scope and impact of false content and to be able to assess Facebook's actions," she said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity during lockdown

South Africa will allow mines to operate at up to 50 capacity during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, according to amended regulations published on Thursday.The government had ordered most underground mines a...

Brazil's Bolsonaro appoints Nelson Teich as health minister

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he had appointed oncologist Nelson Teich as the countrys new health minister, shortly after firing his predecessor over disagreements on measures to fight coronavirus.Bolsonaro, who h...

EU sees "Green Deal" delays but keeps climate target plan -draft document

The European Commission will delay some climate policies under its signature Green Deal proposal due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the timeline to unveil a new 2030 emissions target is unchanged, according to a draft document seen by Reu...

Macron says things 'happened we don't know about' in China virus handling

French President Emmanuel Macron said there were grey areas in Chinas handling of the coronavirus outbreak and that things happened that we dont know about, speaking in an interview with the Financial Times published Thursday. Lets not be s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020