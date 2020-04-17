Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany says its virus outbreak is 'manageable'

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-04-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:30 IST
Germany says its virus outbreak is 'manageable'

Germany's health minister says the coronavirus outbreak in the country has become “manageable,” with new data showing the rate of new infections has slowed significantly. Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin on Friday that the increase in COVID-19 cases isn't exponential anymore, but linear.

Figures released by the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease control center, show that the number of people infected by every person with COVID-19 has fallen to 0.7, from over 1 just a few days ago. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said this week that this so-called reproduction rate was a key indicator the government would take into account when deciding whether to relax the lockdown.

Spahn noted that since April 12, the country has also had more people recovered from COVID-19 than active cases. Experts say early and widespread testing has helped Germany keep a lid on the outbreak. Spahn said the country has so far conducted 1.7 million tests and is able to carry out 700,000 a week if necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor stranded in India lockdown flies back to work at UK hospital

An Indian-origin doctor who had been stranded in Delhi amid Indias ongoing coronavirus lockdown on Friday expressed his relief at being back at work at his hospital in Suffolk, eastern England. Dr Sushil Misra, a consultant in acute medicin...

Strongly support measures announced by RBI to revive economy: TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company on Friday lauded RBIs measures to support the economy amid countrywide lockdown. The RBI has announced a slew of measures to boost liquidity to NBFCs and other financial institutions.It also reduced the reverse repo by 25 ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Turning a cornerSuch is the appetite in financial markets for good news of any sort that prices across the board are jumping on hopes of a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy an...

26 Crashes recorded on roads over Easter weekend

Despite the country being on standstill and citizens urged to stay at home during the lockdown, 26 crashes were recorded resulting in 28 people losing their lives on the roads over the Easter long weekend.While there were 70 fewer cars on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020