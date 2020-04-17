Left Menu
Post medical check-up, cancer patient not allowed to enter rented house in Balasore

A cancer patient and his family members were allegedly not allowed to enter their rented house by the landlord in Sahadevkhunta area here as they had returned from Bhubaneswar after a medical check-up.

ANI | Balasore (Bhubaneswar) | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:35 IST
Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI

A cancer patient and his family members were allegedly not allowed to enter their rented house by the landlord in Sahadevkhunta area here as they had returned from Bhubaneswar after a medical check-up. "The family had to spend seven to eight hours outside their house. After we spoke with the landlord, it was decided that the patient and his wife will be staying in the house while their sons would stay at the relative's place. They can take legal action against this inhuman act," said Panchanan Patra, tehsildar of Balasore.

This comes amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha has 60 COVID-19 cases including 19 cured/discharged/migrated and one death. (ANI)

