Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland considering tougher airport checks against coronavirus

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:53 IST
Ireland considering tougher airport checks against coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ireland may have to bring in more stringent checks at its airports to ensure the coronavirus remains contained whenever the country eases stay-home restrictions, Health Minister Simon Harris said on Friday.

"I would not rule out the fact that we may need to be more stringent in relation to our airports, particularly as we move out of the very, very, very serious restrictions that are in place," Harris told the Newstalk radio station in an interview.

"There may then be a need for more stringent checks to make sure that while we're all doing what we're meant to be doing here, that we don't have other people coming in who aren't taking it perhaps as seriously in their countries as we are here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo records 5 new Ebola cases, shelves declaration of end to epidemic

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, April 17 Reuters - F ive new Ebola infections have been recorded in eastern Congo since last week in a new flare-up just as the government was about to declare an end to the deadly epidemic, the World Hea...

Fear drives foreign returnees to undergo COVID-19 confirmation tests in Nepal

Its already been over a month and half that Roshan Chamlagain returned to Nepal from France when COVID-19 was spreading slowly in Europe. Chamlagain stayed in two-week self-quarantine after undergoing the screening at the airport and was as...

We will take decision at appropriate time: ICC on staging T20 World Cup amidst COVID-19 crisis

The International Cricket Council ICC is not in a hurry to take a decision whether the T20 World Cup should be postponed in the wake of COVID-19 or staged as scheduled, saying it is exploring all options as part of its comprehensive conting...

India witnesses steep rise in crime against women amid lockdown, 587 complaints received: NCW

There has been a steep rise in crime against women across the country amid restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the National Commission for Women receiving 587 complaints from March 23 to April 16, out of which 239 are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020