Left Menu
Development News Edition

India working with global partners to develop vaccines to fight COVID-19: Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday said that India is working with global partners so that effective vaccines can be developed to fight against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:13 IST
India working with global partners to develop vaccines to fight COVID-19: Health Ministry
Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health, Lav Aggarwal speaking to media in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday said that India is working with global partners so that effective vaccines can be developed to fight against COVID-19. "We are also working on viral sequencing and vaccine development. India is working with global partners so that effective vaccines can be developed to fight against COVID-19. It is a time-consuming effort. We are trying to speed up these processes," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare said here during the daily briefing on COVID-19.

"Compared to other countries we are doing good. We need to improve our efforts further," he added. He said that the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) labs are developing indigenous designs for PPEs, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other ancillary support devices.

"CSIR labs are working on indigenous manufacturing of rapid testing kits and rapid antibody kits. We will be able to make 10 lakh kits/month of each type by May," he added. Aggarwal said that the average growth rate factor, which is calculated as a proportion of the number of cases of a day compared to the previous day, is witnessing a decline of 40 per cent.

"We have been witnessing an average growth factor at 1.2 since April 1 which stood at 2.1 (average) between March 15- March 31. Hence, there is 40 per cent decline in average growth factor even as we increased COVID-19 testings," he said Aggarwal informed that a total of 1,749 people have been cured, which is equal to 13.6 per cent of the cases.

"With 1,007 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has reached 13,387. A total of 23 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours," added Aggarwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC tells Telangana govt to review decision on pension payment

Hyderabad, Apr 17 PTI Expressing concern over the deferment of pension for retired employees, the Telangana High Court on Friday asked the state government if it can reconsider its decision. In view of dwindling revenues due to the ongoing ...

Madras HC rejects plea for direction to TN govt to open liquor shops

The Madras High Court on Friday declined a plea seeking sale of liquor atleast for two hours a day during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, observing that any such move would nullify the efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu government to check the ...

EU mobilizing EUR 1.8m to enhance water access in COVID-19 hotspots in Kenya

The EU together with Sweden, Finland and Denmark are mobilizing a total of Ksh 211 million EUR 1.8 million of support to enhance access to water in public places, market centers, health institutions, police stations, military barracks, and...

In northern Spain, lamb farming feels chill winds of coronavirus

At this time of year, Miguel Angel Rivilla is usually swamped with work, selling his prized sheep to markets throughout Spain for lechal a cherished dish of roasted, unweaned lamb popular at Easter and other times of celebration.But as wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020