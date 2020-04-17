Left Menu
Development News Edition

MEA announces COVID-19 training programme for SAARC countries

India has launched a capacity building programme for the health officials of SAARC countries, which comes after New Delhi's initiatives like USD 10 million SAARC COVID-19 fund, Rapid Response Teams of Doctors to assist the nations in combating the coronavirus menace.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:50 IST
MEA announces COVID-19 training programme for SAARC countries
As per the MEA, a series of such free and interactive training programmes have been made available for SAARC countries.. Image Credit: ANI

India has launched a capacity building programme for the health officials of SAARC countries, which comes after New Delhi's initiatives like USD 10 million SAARC COVID-19 fund, Rapid Response Teams of Doctors to assist the nations in combating the coronavirus menace. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) through its ITEC -- Indian Technical and Economic Program -- portal is conducting e-ITEC web-based short training, live webinars for the healthcare professionals in SAARC and other neighbouring countries on COVID-19 management strategies and related aspects.

As per the MEA, a series of such free and interactive training programmes have been made available for SAARC countries. These will help exchange best practices and connect healthcare professionals and providers across the SAARC region. These e-ITEC webinars are of 45 minutes to 60 minutes interactive sessions and will cover various aspects including understanding COVID-19, infection prevention measures, diagnosis and clinical management of COVID-19 patients and contacts, field surveillance and public health measures and other emerging issues.

AIIMS-Raipur will hold the first-ever session on April 17, with a total of four dedicated sessions and will be called 'COVID-19 Pandemic: Prevention and Management Guidelines for Health Care Professional.' The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh and AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will hold the next session on COVID-19 management related aspects.

MEA has received huge interest from professionals in SAARC and neighbouring countries, showcasing the effectiveness of the said model. These sessions will be a two-way process where learning is encouraged from each other and the emphasis will be laid on problem-solving helping effectively combat the COVIS-19 crisis in the region. It is expected that such a model could be institutionalised to combat regional issues in the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an example of cooperation and collaboration among SAARC countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. India has also sent specialists and testing equipment, medical supplies as well as capacity building and best practice exchange amongst health care professionals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

846 cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttar Pradesh till now

846 cases of coronavirus have been reported in 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh so far.Principal Secretary Health Uttar Pradesh Amit Mohan Prasad said, 846 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh including 74 cure...

Take action against anyone hampering last rites of COVID-19 patients: HC to authorities

The Meghalaya High Court has directed authorities to take legal action against anyone obstructing the cremation or burial of COVID-19 victims in the state. The direction came after a 69-year-old doctor, the first coronavirus fatality in Meg...

Revenue deptt asks officers to donate one day's salary every month till March 2021 to PM-CARES Fund

The revenue department has asked its officers to donate one days salary every month for full fiscal year till March 2021 to PM-CARES Fund to assist the government in its battle against COVID-19. It has been decided to appeal to all officers...

L'Oreal donates 60,000 litres of hand sanitizers to aid coronavirus fight

Personal care firm&#160;LOreal on Thursday announced that it will donate over 60,000 litres of alcohol-based hand sanitiser to contribute towards the nations fight against the coronavirus pandemic. LOral Indias operations team will donate h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020