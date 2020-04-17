Left Menu
Development News Edition

BoE's Bailey tells banks to "put their back into it" on COVID-19 loans

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:30 IST
BoE's Bailey tells banks to "put their back into it" on COVID-19 loans
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey called on Britain's banks to speed up the pace of getting state-backed loans to companies that are struggling to survive the coronavirus crisis, saying they must "put their back into it and get on with it." Bailey said banks had to address the "serious strain" on their ability to process a surge in demand for credit and he suggested they were sticking to risk assessment processes that were too slow.

"Notwithstanding the stress that we're all operating under in terms of the current working environment, they have got to put their backs into it and get on with it, frankly," he told reporters on Friday. Bailey said a 35% fall in Britain's economic output in the second quarter of 2020, as laid out in a scenario by the country's budget forecasters, was "not implausible" and added that early signs suggested, "a big drop off in activity".

He also said global policymakers who took part in meetings organized by the International Monetary Fund this week were determined to do what was needed to help their economies through the crisis. "My conclusion from this week is there is an awful lot of common commitment to do what needs to be done," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Korean crime thriller 'Time To Hunt' sets to release on Netflix after a long dispute

Korean crime thriller, Time To Hunt which was recently not allowed from making its debut on Netflix after a last-minute court hearing, will now be heading onto the OTT platform after the dispute was resolved.The movie was originally schedul...

ANALYSIS-'Fasten your seatbelt': Investors brace for Europe Inc. results amid coronavirus

Investors will be hunting for companies that can rein in costs, preserve cash and avoid amassing big inventories during the coronavirus crisis as Europe Inc. prepares to report the steepest profit fall since the 2008 global financial meltdo...

846 cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttar Pradesh till now

846 cases of coronavirus have been reported in 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh so far.Principal Secretary Health Uttar Pradesh Amit Mohan Prasad said, 846 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh including 74 cure...

Take action against anyone hampering last rites of COVID-19 patients: HC to authorities

The Meghalaya High Court has directed authorities to take legal action against anyone obstructing the cremation or burial of COVID-19 victims in the state. The direction came after a 69-year-old doctor, the first coronavirus fatality in Meg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020