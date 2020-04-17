Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai extends 24-hour coronavirus curfew by one week

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:05 IST
Dubai extends 24-hour coronavirus curfew by one week

Dubai, the United Arab Emirates' business hub, has extended by one week a 24-hour curfew imposed as part of a sterilisation drive to control the spread of the new coronavirus, the government's media office said in a Twitter post on Friday. The UAE has imposed a nationwide nightly curfew since March 26 for the disinfection campaign, but Dubai on April 4 expanded it within the emirate to a 24-hour lockdown for two weeks.

The UAE on Thursday reported 460 new cases and two more deaths from the virus, taking its tally to 5,825 with 35 deaths. It does not give a breakdown for each of the seven emirates. It has the second-highest infection count after its much larger neighbour Saudi Arabia among the six Gulf Arab states, where the total infection count has surpassed 22,000 with more than 140 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain launches coronavirus vaccine taskforce

Britain launched a new coronavirus taskforce on Friday to support efforts to make a vaccine available to the public as quickly as possible. The government said 21 new research projects would get funding from a 14 million pound investment po...

France says no evidence COVID-19 linked to Wuhan research lab

France said on Friday there was no evidence so far of a link between the new coronavirus and the work of the P4 research laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the current pandemic started.We would like to make it clear that there i...

US sale of missiles to India disturbing would destabilize region: Pak

Pakistan on Friday said the sale of anti-ship missiles by the US to India was disturbing and would destabilize the region. The US State Department this week notified Congress of its determination to sell Harpoon air-launched anti-ship missi...

COVID-19: HC dismisses interim bail plea of rape accused

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the plea of a rape accused seeking interim bail on the ground that he has to take care of his widowed mother, who lives alone, in view of the present COVID-19 situation in the country. Justice Rajn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020