Polish health minister says safe elections in regular form possible in 2 years

Polish Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Friday the nearest time safe elections in traditional form are possible would be in two years.

Szumowski said the only other safe way to hold elections would be by post.

Poland is scheduled to hold a presidential election in May and the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) have advocated a postal vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.