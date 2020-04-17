MEA announces COVID-19 training programme for SAARC countries, first session held by AIIMS-Raipur

Left Menu
India has announced a capacity building programme for healthcare professionals in SAARC countries to assist them in their fight against coronavirus and an e-ITEC short training live webinar was held on Friday by AIIMS-Raipur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:22 IST
India has announced a capacity building programme for healthcare professionals in SAARC countries to assist them in their fight against coronavirus and an e-ITEC short training live webinar was held on Friday by AIIMS-Raipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the tone for cooperation and collaboration amongst SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries for combating COVID-19 pandemic during his video conference with SARRC leaders on discussing ways and means to combat the coronavirus.

India is assisting SAARC countries in their fight against COVID-19 by having set up a USD 10 million fund, helping them with Rapid Response Teams of doctors, specialists and testing equipment, medical supplies as well as capacity building and exchange of best practices amongst health care professionals. The External Affairs Ministry has announced a capacity building programme for healthcare professionals in SAARC countries "in a very timely manner" as countries see a rise in COVID19 cases.

The ministry, through its ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Programme) portal, is conducting e-ITEC (web-based) short training live webinars for the healthcare professional in SAARC and other neighbouring countries on COVID-19 management strategies and related aspects. A series of such free and interactive training programmes have been made available for SAARC countries. These will help exchange best practices and connect healthcare professionals and providers across the SAARC region.

The Ministry has "received a huge interest" from professionals in SAARC and neighbouring countries showcasing the effectiveness of the model. These sessions will be a two-way process where learning is encouraged from each other and emphasis will be laid on problem-solving to effectively combat the COVID-19 crisis in the region.

It is expected that such a model could be institutionalised to combat regional issues in the future. The e-ITEC webinars for training on basic COVID-19 management are interactive sessions between 45 minutes and one-hour duration and will cover various aspects such as `understanding COVID, infection prevention measures, diagnosis and clinical management of COVID patients and contacts, field surveillance, public health measures and other emerging issues.

The first such session, led by AIIMS Raipur, was held on Friday. There will be four sessions called 'COVID-19 Pandemic: Prevention and Management Guidelines for Health Care Professional'. The subsequent sessions on related aspects of COVID-19 management will be led by PGIMER-Chandigarh and AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

