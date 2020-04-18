Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro wants borders reopened, says worth risk

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 18-04-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 00:52 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro wants borders reopened, says worth risk
Representative image

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday called for the reopening of the country's borders, as he pushes to restart South America's largest economy, but conceded he may be blamed if the new coronavirus outbreak worsens as a result. Bolsonaro fired his health minister on Thursday after clashing with him over lockdown measures, which the president argues are overly damaging to the economy and should be rolled back.

But the right-wing populist conceded on Friday that it's not up to him to decide whether or not social distancing measures should be relaxed in states and cities after the supreme court ruled that governors and mayors are responsible for the decisions. The borders, however, are Bolsonaro's to control. He said on Friday he had discussed the possibility of reopening land borders, particularly those with Uruguay and Paraguay, with Justice Minister Sergio Moro.

"Opening trade is a risk that I take because if (the outbreak) gets worse, it will fall on my lap," Bolsonaro said at the inauguration event for his new health minister, Nelson Teich. To slow the spread of the virus, Brazil closed its borders last month to nonresident foreigners, with some exceptions, although cargo shipments largely still flow freely.

Medical experts say the outbreak of the coronavirus is still far from its peak in Brazil as cases and deaths, already the highest in Latin America, continue to rise sharply. Brazil has 33,682 confirmed cases, with some 200 fatalities per day in the last four consecutive days, bringing the death toll to 2,141 as of Friday, according to Health Ministry data.

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, who has clashed with Bolsonaro over lockdown measures, on Friday extended the social isolation order in the state through May 10. Sao Paulo is Brazil's most populous state and has been hardest hit by the virus. But there have been signs in recent weeks that lockdowns could be getting laxer, with a Sao Paulo government analysis of mobile phone data finding that as of Thursday only 49% of people were in social isolation.

Incoming Health Minister Teich said at his inauguration that the outbreak could be further complicated in coming months when the dengue and influenza season hits the country. Teich has previously written articles defending broad social isolation measures to combat the outbreak. But since his appointment was announced on Thursday, he has emphasized that he is aligned with Bolsonaro and seeks to strike a balance between the economy and health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Jackets G Korpisalo signs two-year extension

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo signed a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the team announced Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, but multiple media outlets reported that the exten...

Ultra kill sends OG to ESL One L.A.-Europe upper-bracket final

OG completed a 2-0 sweep of Team Secret behind a stunning second-game comeback on Friday, earning a spot in the upper-bracket final of the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of ESL One Los Angeles Online. In the other upper-br...

Rwanda uses drones to help catch lockdown transgressors

Tech-savvy Rwanda is using drones to keep residents of the capital Kigali informed of coronavirus lockdown measures - and help catch those who abuse them. While police stop cars and pedestrians on streets to ask why they are out, two drones...

Wall Street ends week on high note, Dow closes up 3.0%

Wall Street stocks finished sharply higher on Friday, closing out a second week of gains as US officials moved forward with plans to gradually reopen the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added more than 700 points, or 3.0 percent, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020