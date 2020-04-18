Nigerian president's chief of staff dies from coronavirus -presidency spokesman

The Nigerian president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, died on Friday after contracting the new coronavirus, two presidency spokesmen said on Twitter.

"The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020," said presidency spokesman Garba Shehu in a tweet.

