Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House touts coronavirus testing capacity in face of criticism

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 06:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 06:05 IST
White House touts coronavirus testing capacity in face of criticism

The White House on Friday rejected criticism that the country has not ramped up its testing capacity enough to begin safely reopening state economies shuttered to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The remarks came a day after President Donald Trump unveiled new guidelines for U.S. states to emerge from the shutdown in a staggered, three-phase approach that relies on robust testing capabilities.

"We believe today that we have the capacity in the United States to do a sufficient amount of testing for states to move into phase one in the time and manner that they deem appropriate," Vice President Mike Pence said at the daily White House briefing. Despite mounting coronavirus deaths, Trump has been under pressure to reopen the economy, as businesses closures have driven 22 million Americans to seek unemployment benefits and fueled protests in some states by demonstrators calling for the lockdowns to be lifted.

Trump, who hoped to base his campaign for reelection in November on a strong economy, on Friday reiterated his insistence that the burden was on states to boost testing, saying: "It's going to be up to the states to use that capability." "The states have local points where they can go and the governor can call the mayors and the mayors can call representatives and everything is perfect and that's the way it should work and always should work," Trump said.

Governors and lawmakers have pushed back, arguing that testing should be more widespread and that the federal government should continue to pitch in, before they can begin to think about reopening. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said earlier on Friday that he needed federal help to ramp up testing and reopen his state's economy, criticizing the Trump administration for failing to support expanded testing or provide enough funding to states.

"Is there any funding so I can do these things that you want us to do? 'No'," Cuomo told a daily briefing. "That is passing the buck without passing the bucks." According to the new federal guidelines, states must have "robust testing" programs in place for at-risk healthcare workers before reopening.

Even as some states have seen a decline in new cases and deaths, the outbreak has sickened nearly 700,000 people and killed more than 35,000 people in the United States alone. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, said on Friday that Senate Democrats asked a lot of reasonable questions in a call earlier in the day including whether there were enough tests to go through this first phase.

Fauci acknowledged there are still areas to improve on testing, but a lot of the issues have been corrected or will be corrected. "We have to figure out how do we close that gap," he said. "Testing is a part - an important part - of a multifaceted way that we are going to control and ultimately end this outbreak ... But the emphasis that we've been hearing is essentially 'Testing is everything.' And it isn't," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada requires air passengers to wear masks to curb coronavirus

Transport Canada said on Friday that all airline passengers would be required to wear a non-medical mask or face covering during travel to curb the spread of coronavirus. The regulator said travellers must cover their mouth and nose during ...

Basketball-Ionescu picked first as WNBA draft kicks off under quarantine

Sabrina Ionescu was selected first overall in the WNBAs draft on Friday, as quarantined coaches and players pivoted to an online format amid life in the era of the new coronavirus. The University of Oregon guard, the first NCAA player to sc...

Soccer-Ex-Italians join Brazilians rivals to combat coronavirus

They were rivals on the field in one of the greatest World Cup matches of all time but the former stars of Brazil and Italy have come together off it to help the South American nation fight the new coronavirus.Italy beat Brazil 3-2 in the 1...

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury turns his Delhi office into control room to assist migrant labourers

In a bid to provide all possible support to the migrant labourers stuck in West Bengal and other states during the lockdown, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has turned his Delhi office into a mini control room. Along with his staff a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020