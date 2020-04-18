AIIMS to provide tele-consultancy to registered patients from April 20

The AIIMS-Delhi has decided to provide tele-consultancy to all patients undergoing treatment at the hospital in an effort to reduce the need for them to visit the facility during the lockdown. The patients can register online and seek medical advice over the phone from April 20.

An official statement said AIIMS is at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but it is also conscious about the medical attention needed by non-COVID patients. AIIMS is providing tele-consultations to non-COVID patients who had previously taken appointments, ensuring social distancing is maintained and lockdown orders are not violated.

"All patients who were undergoing treatment in AIIMS New Delhi and had been advised a follow-up, can now register online for obtaining a follow-up appointment. On the given date, doctors of concerned department/speciality will call up these patients and give them the requisite medical advice. The follow-up patients of AIIMS, New Delhi, can visit this link https://ors.gov.in/followup/ and obtain appointments," the statement said. For the first time in its history, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here decided to indefinitely shut down OPD services, including speciality and all new and follow-up registration.

The order had come into effect from March 24. AIIMS had issued a circular postponing all non-essential elective procedures and surgeries and directed for only emergency life-saving surgeries with effect from March 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.