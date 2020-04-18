Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 20,000 but daily increase slows - health ministry

Spain's death toll from coronavirus rose by 565 on Saturday, down from a rise of 585 on Friday, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total to 20,043 deaths in one of the world's hardest-hit countries.

The number of overall coronavirus cases rose to 191,726 on Saturday from 188,068 on Friday, it added.

