British veteran 'Captain Tom' to be honoured at opening of coronavirus hospital

Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran who has raised more than 23 million pounds ($28.77 million) for the health service by walking laps of his garden, will be a guest of honor at the opening of a new field hospital next week.

Moore will praise National Health Service (NHS) workers via video link at the opening of a new "Nightingale" Hospital in Harrogate, northern England, which is being set up to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak, housing minister Robert Jenrick announced at a news conference on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7995 pounds)

