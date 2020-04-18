Left Menu
Iran partially reopens capital as coronavirus deaths hit one-month low

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 18-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 21:04 IST
Iran partially reopens capital as coronavirus deaths hit one-month low
So-called low-risk businesses - including many shops, factories, and workshops - resumed operations in Tehran, a week after re-opening in the rest of the country, state television said.

Iran allowed some businesses in the capital Tehran to re-open on Saturday as the country's daily death toll from the new coronavirus fell to 73, its lowest in more than a month.

So-called low-risk businesses - including many shops, factories, and workshops - resumed operations in Tehran, a week after re-opening in the rest of the country, state television said. Television footage showed health inspectors visiting shops and reminding a baker that he was required to wear a mask despite working near a hot oven. Other inspectors were seen controlling stores where employees handed out gloves to customers.

The re-opening, announced earlier this month, came as official figures showed daily deaths from the new coronavirus fell to 73 on Saturday, the lowest since March 12. That brought the total death toll to 5,031, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpour said. Saturday marked the fifth consecutive day with a death toll under 100 in Iran, one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East.

The total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, reached 80,868 as the country recorded 1,374 new cases in the past 24 hours, the spokesman said on state TV. A parliamentary report released earlier this week, however, suggested the coronavirus death toll might be almost double the figure announced by the health ministry, and the number of infections eight to 10 times more.

Many government offices had already re-opened last week, with one-third of their staff working from home. There was heavy traffic in Tehran on Saturday and people applying for state support crowded some offices, drawing warnings from officials about a resurgence of the virus.

"The coronavirus is still in an epidemic stage in Tehran ... and the heavy traffic is a cause of increased concern," state media quoted Alireza Zali, head of the government-run coronavirus task-force in the capital, as saying. High-risk businesses including theatres, gyms, saunas, beauty salons, and shopping centers have yet to re-open and restaurants are open only for take-away orders.

Schools and universities remain closed, and a ban on cultural, religious and sports gatherings has been imposed. Iran may also ban public events marking the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan which starts in late April.

