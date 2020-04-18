Chhattisgarh people to receive free online medical consultation amid lockdown

Chhattisgarh government on Saturday said that a website will be launched soon to facilitate medical consultation to the patients in the State amid COVID-19 lockdown. Through this website, patients will be able to avail of free online medical consultation.

"In addition to medical consultation, the patients will get the facility of ambulance and lab to facilitate their movement to the hospital. This website will thus work as a virtual hospital," reads an official statement. The statement said that due to the COVID-19 lockdown, many people are facing difficulty in getting general medical services.

"The chances of the situation becoming normal in the near future are quite rare. In this case, this online system will prove to be very effective and efficient for the patients," adds the statement. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed the Chief Secretary to prepare an action plan within a week to provide online medical counseling and other facilities to the patients.

"Patients suffering from serious diseases will be able to seek medical attention online. Before consulting, patients will have to upload medical histories such as CT scan, X-ray report, and medical slip in relation to old treatment," highlights the statement. (ANI)

