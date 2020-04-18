Azerbaijan extends coronavirus quarantine by two weeks

Azerbaijan has extended quarantine restrictions over the new coronavirus outbreak by two weeks until May 4, the government said on Saturday.

The country of around 10 million in the South Caucasus has recorded a total of 1,373 coronavirus cases, with 18 deaths. Authorities said 590 patients had recovered.

The government also said the borders with Georgia and Iran would remain closed until May 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

