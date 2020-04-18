Manipur's second COVID-19 patient tests negative

Manipur's second COVID-19 patient has tested negative for coronavirus on Saturday, said the director of of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Prof Ahanthem Santa Singh. Singh told PTI that he 65-year-old patient, who is undergoing treatment at RIMS tested negative for COVID-19 in the third test.

In the earlier two tests he had tested positive. The second COVID-19 patient was admitted in RIMS Hospital on March 31.

The COVID-19 Common Control Room (CCCR) of Manipur government in a press release said the patient will be discharged if the next test result is negative. The second COVID-19 patient had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi.

Manipur has two COVID-19 cases and the first patient has been discharged from hospital as she had recovered from coronavirus..

