Left Menu
Development News Edition

Albania re-opens some businesses as seeks to limit coronavirus hit to economy

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 01:00 IST
Albania re-opens some businesses as seeks to limit coronavirus hit to economy
Prime Minister Edi Rama's government said the low number of deaths and infections, 26 and 548 respectively since the first case detected there on March 9, justified re-starting the economy slowly over the next three weeks. Image Credit: Twitter (@ediramaal)

Albania will re-open about 600 business activities from Monday, ranging from watch repair shops to mining, in a bid to breathe life back into an economy frozen for a month as the country fights the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Edi Rama's government said the low number of deaths and infections, 26 and 548 respectively since the first case detected there on March 9, justified re-starting the economy slowly over the next three weeks. The government says it will lose 540 million euros ($587 million) in revenue to June. Some 50,000 workers have lost their jobs over the past month.

Government finances had already been hit by having to rebuild homes for 17,000 people who lost theirs in an earthquake in November. The list of businesses able to restart work, published on the e-Albania government website on Saturday, also included farming, fishing, food and fish processing and various kinds of the retailer.

Banks, construction firms, call centers, supermarkets, companies transporting goods and clothes makers have remained open throughout the lockdown. However, to make sure social distancing measures are still observed once people begin to return to work, the government threatened offenders with tougher punishment, including jail time for those who opened bars and restaurants and those who leave quarantine while infected.

The updated list allows bars and restaurants to deliver take-out food or for customers to collect it. The government also said it will pardon fines for 7,107 pedestrians who have flouted the rules and give 1,941 drivers back their licenses, arguing they need a second chance. Some complained this made a mockery of those who obeyed the lockdown.

While the dusk to dawn curfew and limited hours for shopping will remain in place, pensioners were allowed out of their homes to walk on Saturday for the first time since the lockdown - also for limited hours, and one day only. ($1 = 0.9195 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Air India opens bookings on select domestic routes from May 4, intl from June 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronarivus cases in Egypt passes 3,000

Egypt confirmed 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,032, according to a health ministry statement.Nineteen new deaths caused by the illness were reported, raising the total to 224.Egypt has imposed a ...

Riot Games offering up to $100K for vulnerabilities in Vanguard

Riot Games has offered hackers up to 100,000 to discover vulnerabilities in Vanguard, the controversial anti-cheat system used by Valorant. The payouts that Riot Games have posted on their HackerOne bounty board reportedly are some of the b...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi climb to 1,893, death toll 43: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Saturday climbed to 1,893, with 186 fresh cases and one death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total 43 fatalities reported till ...

44 jihadists found dead in Chad prison: prosecutor

A group of 44 suspected members of Boko Haram, arrested during a recent operation against the jihadist group, have been found dead in the prison where they were being held, Chads chief prosecutor announced SaturdaySpeaking on national telev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020