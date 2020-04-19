1 more tests positive for COVID-19 in Dhanbad, tally 2

One more person tested positive for coronavirus here on Saturday.

"One person tested positive for COVID-19 positive case in Dhanbad, taking the corona tally in Dhanbad to 2," said Amit Kumar, Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 33 people tested positive for the virus in the state, including two deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.