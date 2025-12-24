G. Kishan Reddy Reviews Jharia Rehab Progress, Launches Key Projects in Dhanbad

On the second day of his visit to Dhanbad, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy undertook a comprehensive review of rehabilitation and development initiatives under the Revised Jharia Master Plan (RJMP). He also inaugurated multiple public infrastructure projects at the Belgaria and Karmatand Rehabilitation Sites, two of the largest resettlement zones developed for families displaced by mining-induced fires and land subsidence.

The Minister was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by CISF personnel upon his arrival at the BCCL Guest House. His visit marks a renewed emphasis on accelerating rehabilitation and strengthening community amenities in the historically affected Jharia Coalfield region.

RJMP: A Comprehensive Plan for Safety and Sustainable Resettlement

Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on 25 June 2025, the RJMP aims to systematically tackle the long-standing issues of mine fires, land instability, and unsafe habitation. Under the plan:

JRDA handles rehabilitation of non-BCCL families residing in hazardous zones.

BCCL is responsible for relocating and rehabilitating families living within its operational areas.

The plan envisions large-scale resettlement, infrastructure development, livelihood support, and safe housing to ensure long-term stability for thousands of affected residents.

Belgaria Rehabilitation Township: A Model for Inclusive Resettlement

At Belgaria, the largest township developed by JRDA, Minister Reddy inaugurated the JRDA Administrative Building and a newly established Public Distribution System (PDS) Shop, both aimed at improving governance, complaint redressal, and community service delivery in the township.

He also laid foundation stones for several key projects:

Road widening works (Phases II & III) to support growing population needs

Installation of 500 LED solar street lights to boost safety and promote eco-friendly infrastructure

Development of balance works in Phases IV, VI, VII & VIII

Upgradation of the Primary School into a model school, equipped with digital learning rooms, sanitation facilities, power backup and enhanced teaching amenities

Belgaria, spread across 1,191 blocks and eight phases, now hosts 18,272 houses, supported by community amenities such as schools, healthcare access, roads, water supply systems and recreational spaces. The JRDA building and PDS Shop were completed at a cost of ₹1.23 crore.

In a major livelihood initiative, 11 e-rickshaws were distributed to families under BCCL’s CSR programme, helping promote income generation and self-employment. The Minister lauded the township’s progress and highlighted the importance of quality construction, timely delivery, and livelihood-oriented rehabilitation.

Karmatand Rehabilitation Site: Advancing Housing, Skills and Public Services

At Karmatand, a major resettlement site developed by BCCL, the Minister reviewed ongoing works and noted that 4,008 houses have already been constructed. The site features:

Assured water and electricity supply

Well-laid internal roads

Street lighting

Security infrastructure

Education and Skill Development Boost

The Minister inaugurated:

The Middle/High School, relocated from Lodna and operational since 1 November 2025, offering improved facilities and modernised classrooms

The Multi-Skill Development Institute (MSDI–IV), operational since 27 November 2025 in collaboration with the NSDC, offering training in Customer Care, Beautician, Assistant Fitter, and more trades to be added based on market demand

Expanding Civic Services

Karmatand already provides:

Free e-bus transport services

A market complex

Grievance redressal mechanisms

Efforts are underway to strengthen healthcare, PDS facilities, Anganwadi Centres, and other community infrastructure.

Key Digital & Clean Energy Initiatives Launched

During the visit, Minister Reddy inaugurated two major facilities of BCCL:

Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)Equipped with CCTV surveillance, RFID-based access systems, vehicle tracking, and automated weighment, enhancing transparency and operational efficiency.

Dugdha Solar Power PlantA significant step towards clean energy adoption, reducing carbon emissions and reinforcing BCCL’s environmental commitments.

A Unified Push Towards Safe, Sustainable and Dignified Living

The Minister emphasised that the RJMP embodies the Government of India’s determination to eliminate unsafe living conditions caused by mine fires and land subsidence, while ensuring long-term safety, dignity and livelihood opportunities for displaced families.

With a coordinated effort by JRDA, BCCL, and the Ministry of Coal, the integrated development model—encompassing housing, education, healthcare, skill training, digital governance, clean energy and infrastructure upgrades—is expected to dramatically improve the quality of life and accelerate the rehabilitation process across the Jharia Coalfield.