43 out of 851 samples test positive for coronavirus at Lucknow's King George's Medical University
ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-04-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 11:52 IST
As many as 43 samples have tested positive for coronavirus, out of the 851 samples which were tested on Saturday, according to King George's Medical University, Lucknow.
According to information available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 11:00 AM on Sunday, 969 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh with 86 cured/migrated/discharged and 14 deaths.
India's total number of coronavirus cases has reached 15,712, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. Out of the total cases, 12,974 cases are active, while 2,231 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 507 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry. (ANI)
