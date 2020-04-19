Left Menu
Bengaluru dental clinic helps woman deliver baby, amid lockdown

A dental clinic in Bengaluru helped a pregnant woman who had walked over 7 kilometres to the city safely deliver a baby as she could not find a hospital amid the lockdown.

Dr Ramya, the dental surgeon who became a part of the unplanned delivery, speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A dental clinic in Bengaluru helped a pregnant woman who had walked over 7 kilometres to the city safely deliver a baby as she could not find a hospital amid the lockdown. The baby born prematurely as well as its mother are safe and healthy and are receiving care in a government hospital here, according to Dr Ramya, the dental surgeon who was part of the unplanned delivery.

"A woman aged 18 to 20 years old, had come to my clinic with her husband on April 14. They had walked for about 7 km in search of a hospital or clinic. Exhaustion of having walked for hours resulted in her delivering a premature baby within 5-10 minutes to reaching my dental clinic," Dr Ramya told ANI. She further said, "After the delivery, we initially thought that the baby had died and we concentrated on treating the mother as she was suffering from internal bleeding. However, we were later able to revive the baby after giving some treatment."

After the delivery, the mother was shifted to KC General Hospital and now both the mother and baby are healthy, she added. (ANI)

