246 COVID-19 cases in Haryana

A total of 246 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Haryana so far, informed state health department on Sunday.

Out of the total cases, 24 are foreign nationals and 64 are from other states of India.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in India has mounted to 15,712, of which 2231 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 507 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

