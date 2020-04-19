Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 12-day-old girl tests positive in Bhopal in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-04-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 18:28 IST
COVID-19: 12-day-old girl tests positive in Bhopal in MP

A 12-day-old girl has tested positive for the coronavirus in Bhopal on Sunday, with health officials stating that she may be the youngest COVID-19 patient in Madhya Pradesh. She was born on April 7 and her father said it was possible she got the infection from a woman health worker who was on duty during the birth and tested positive later.

"The mother and the infant tested positive on Sunday," Bhopal's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari told PTI. The girl's father said, "She was born in government- run Sultania Janana Hospital on April 7 and it was a caesarean delivery. Mother and child were discharged and came home on April 11. I read in the papers the next day that a woman health worker who was on duty during my wife's stay and delivery had tested positive." "Suspecting that my daughter and wife had been infected due to this woman health worker, I contacted the hospital and doctors there but got no response. My child was examined at a health camp in Barkhedi area and doctors sent her samples for testing, and reports returned positive today," he told PTI.

As on Sunday, Bhopal's COVID-19 count is 214, of which six have died and 31 have recovered..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pray for 30 mins on Monday:Sumitra Mahajan's anti-virus mantra

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan has urged people to pray to their favourite deities for half an hour on Monday morning to contain the coronavirus outbreak, an appeal that was latched on to by the opposition Co...

Happy New Day: Sara Ali Khan shares 'then and now' family pictures

While many Bollywood celebrities are on a photo-sharing spree these days, actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday shared a then and now throwback picture featuring her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. The actor took to Instagram to share the ...

U.S. Lawmakers close to deal on new coronavirus funding for small business -officials

U.S. lawmakers are very close to an agreement on approving extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and could seal a deal as early as Sunday, congressional and Trump administration officials said. I think were v...

Maha: Man stabs to death teen girl, then attempts suicide

A 24-year-old man on Sunday allegedly stabbed a 18-year-old girl to death in Amravati in Maharashtra for calling off their relationship and then tried to commit suicide, police said. The incident happened at around 11am in Lehegaon village ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020