Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 staff members of Delhi hospital quarantined after attending to COVID-19 patient

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:41 IST
10 staff members of Delhi hospital quarantined after attending to COVID-19 patient

Ten staff members of the Alshifa Hospital in southeast Delhi's Okhla have been quarantined after they attended to a patient who tested positive for coronavirus. According to a senior doctor at the hospital, the patient was admitted on April 13 with anal abscess and was operated upon.

He later complained of having chest pain and was asked to get tested for coronavirus at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The report confirmed that he was infected with the virus and was referred to another hospital, the doctor said. Ten staff members, including the doctor who did the surgery, have been quarantined at the hospital. They have got their tests done for the virus and the reports are expected by Tuesday, the doctor said. In a separate case, a doctor at the hospital tested positive for coronavirus after he treated a woman patient on April 5 who was COVID-19 positive.

The doctor was referred to a designated government isolation facility while the hospital staff members who came in contact with him also got themselves tested but their reports came back negative, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Crash Landing on You Season 2 renewal, release, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

97 positive cases of COVID-19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar till date, 38 cured and discharged

Ninety-seven people have been tested positive for COVID-19 here till date, and out of them, 38 have been cured and discharged.As on today out of the cumulative 97 positive cases in the district, 38 are completely cured and discharged, said ...

GPCC urges Panjim Commissioner to keep cemetery open during lockdown

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee GPCC on Sunday requested Panjim Commissioner to keep cemetery open for the people to perform the rites without any difficulties during lockdown. In a statement GPCC spokesperson, Urfan Mulla said, The committe...

Italy PM calls for EU solidarity in support of coronabonds

Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte has repeated calls for the European Union to issue common euro zone bonds to demonstrate the blocs solidarity in tackling the coronavirus crisis. Conte said in an interview to be published in Germanys S...

Yemen rebels arrest former minister in capital, family says

Yemens rebels on Sunday detained a former culture minister and writer who was a vocal critic of their rule, his family and lawyer said. The rebels, known as Houthis, stormed Khalid al-Rwaishans home in a suburb of the capital Sanaa at dawn,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020