New Zealand extends lockdown by a week, to ease measures on April 27

New Zealand will extend the lockdown measures in place to beat the coronavirus by a week, after which it will move to a lower level of restrictions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

"New Zealand will move out of Alert Level 4 lockdown at 11.59 p.m. on Monday April 27, one week from today," Ardern said in a news conference.

"We will then hold in Alert Level 3 for two weeks, before reviewing how we are tracking again, and making further decisions at Cabinet on the 11th of May," she said.

