COVID-19 positive woman gives birth to uninfected boy in Pune hospital

A 25-year-old woman, who tested positive for coronavirus, gave birth to an uninfected, healthy baby boy at Sassoon Hospital here on Monday. According to hospital officials, the pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital on April 16 after she tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The baby boy is healthy and not infected by COVID-19. The baby is kept in a separate ward and is being cared for by nurses and doctors," the official said. According to the state's Medical Education and Drug Department, there are 17 and 546 cases in Pune and Pune Municipal Corporation area respectively.

Maharastra is the worst-affected state in the country with a total of 4,204 COVID-19 cases, including 223 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

