Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Assam gets 9,600 Chinese test kits from Centre

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:01 IST
COVID-19: Assam gets 9,600 Chinese test kits from Centre

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Centre has sent 9,600 Chinese rapid test kits for COVID-19, and appealed to people to not create any controversy over the products' import. With the help of the kits, the state government has decided to reopen all the COVID-19 hospitals for general patients from April 24, except one in Guwahati, Sarma said at a press conference here.

The arrival has come two days after Assam had put on hold using 50,000 personal protective equipment it imported from China after apprehensions were raised over its quality, creating doubts in the minds of the doctors and nurses. Sharp reactions had come from residents on two counts - ideological difference with the neighbouring nation and the product quality. The health minister, however, had dubbed the allegations "baseless".

Sarma had himself received the consignment of 50,000 PPEs that Assam had directly imported from Guangzhou in China on April 15. "The Government of India has sent us 9,600 rapid testing kits, which were imported from China. These give results in 15-20 minutes. We are also independently trying to import such kits from ICMR-recognised Chinese companies," Sarma said.

He appealed to everyone to not create any controversy over the kits, keeping in view the health emergency. "Let us all trust the ICMR and governments at the Centre and state. We will get time in future to talk about our political ideology and differences," Sarma said.

He informed that the rapid test kits will be initially sent to a few hotspots, including the Guwahati- based high-end apartment Spanish Garden (50 kits), Athgaon Kabarstan area (25 kits) and Laharighat in Morigaon district (200 kits). The rest of the kits will be distributed among the government hospitals across the state.

"Empowered by these kits, we have decided to open all our COVID-19 hospitals from April 24. Now, doctors will be able to test all the general patients for COVID-19 if they have any doubt," Sarma said. Only the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in Guwahati will continue to be the dedicated COVID-19 hospital, he added.

The health minister said the agreement between the government and private hospitals to share the load of general patients will continue for some time as the threat of novel coronavirus is not eliminated until a vaccine is invented..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

England's COVID-19 hospital death toll rises 429 to 14,829

The COVID-19 death toll in English hospitals rose 429 to 14,829, the national health service said.15 of the 429 patients aged between 49 and 92 years old had no known underlying health condition, the health service said.The United Kingdoms ...

Bangladesh coronavirus death toll rises to 101

Bangladesh on Monday reported ten more deaths due to the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of the COVID-19 fatalities in the country to 101, as experts warned that the visible scenario could be the tip of an iceberg in view of the ...

Germany to cover costs of foreign virus patients

Germany will cover the cost for treating novel coronavirus patients taken in from European Union neighbour countries as a gesture of goodwill, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday. Germany has been spared the worst of the coronavirus c...

COVID-19: Delhi BJP MP asks Thaawarchand Gehlot to provide protective gears to sanitation workers

Delhi BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on Monday urged Union Social Justice and Empowerment minister Thaawarchand Gehlot to provide adequate protective gear to sanitation workers who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. The North West...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020