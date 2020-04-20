House Republican leader: still no deal on more coronavirus money for small U.S. businesses

U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Monday there was still no deal on a funding measure that would provide more relief for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We could have been done yesterday, but the Democrats continue to hold up, even though we had agreed to all the numbers," McCarthy, the minority leader for the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, told Fox News.

