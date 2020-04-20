Left Menu
Development News Edition

Remember the flu? Coronavirus sent it into hiding, but at a cost

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:15 IST
Remember the flu? Coronavirus sent it into hiding, but at a cost

At least one victim of the coronavirus pandemic will not be mourned. Influenza, which each year kills hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, all but vanished in Europe last month as coronavirus lockdowns slowed transmission, according to EU data and scientists.

The northern hemisphere's winter flu outbreak normally runs from October until mid-May and in some seasons has claimed lives on the scale of COVID-19, despite the existence of a vaccine. Influenza killed 152,000 people in Europe in the 2017-18 winter. So far, COVID-19 has taken nearly 100,000 lives across the continent, albeit in a shorter period of time.

"The flu season ended earlier than usual this year and this is probably due to the measures taken regarding SARS-CoV-2, such as social distancing and mask wearing," Holger Rabenau, virologist at the Frankfurt University Hospital, told Reuters, using the scientific name of the new coronavirus. Although that is welcome, the dearth of cases could slow progress towards a vaccine for next season's flu.

Laboratories have been overwhelmed with COVID-19 and have had fewer flu samples at their disposal, meaning they "may not have the full picture of the virus circulating in the last part of the season," said Pasi Penttinen, a senior flu expert at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Fewer data and delays in processing information could affect the quality of the vaccine for the 2021 winter season in the southern hemisphere, whose composition is usually decided in September based on samples collected at the start of the year.

"It might be a problem," Penttinen told Reuters, as less information on the possible mutations of this year's virus lowers the chances of assembling the most effective jab against strains expected to be prevalent the following year. The problem is unlikely to affect next winter's vaccine for the northern hemisphere because its composition was agreed in February, Penttinen said.

Decisions over the composition of vaccines are taken early because it takes several months to manufacture the millions of flu jabs needed every year. UNDER-REPORTING?

Data on flu-related fatalities are not yet available but early estimates point to much lower mortality this year. Only 4,000 flu patients needed intensive care treatment this season, according to data from 11 European countries, around half the number in the same period of the previous two seasons.

Denmark, which went into strict lockdown in early March, saw only a fraction of its usual death toll of around 1,000 people from flu this winter, said Lasse Vestergaard, an infectious diseases expert at Denmark's Statens Serum Institut. Denmark had 355 COVID-19 deaths as of April 20, according to a Reuters tally.

Even without the arrival of coronavirus, this flu season had been mild, with the peak of detected infections reached at the end of January and a steep drop in cases thereafter, according to EU data and experts. By the end of March, after lockdown measures had been in place for a few weeks across Europe, reported influenza outbreaks had all but disappeared. Seasonal flu activity was also lower this season in Japan, possibly due to coronavirus measures such as wearing masks or washing hands more frequently, according to a study published this month by experts at the University of Tokyo and the Japanese centre for disease control.

While lockdowns appear to have hampered the transmission of flu, it is unclear whether under-reporting may have also contributed to its apparent early demise. People with milder flu symptoms have mostly steered clear of hospitals during the COVID-19 epidemic, experts say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Laporte buys French boxer's kit in auction, hands it back

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte paid around 5,000 euros 5,435 for the kit used by deceased French boxer Alexis Vastine at the London 2012 Olympics in an auction to raise money for healthcare workers, then donated it back to his fat...

Land dispute leads to clash in Bahraich; 7 held

Two groups of villagers clashed over a land dispute in Fakharpur area in Bahraich district and indulged in brick batting during the coronavirus lockdown, injuring 11 persons, police said on Monday. Two separate FIRs have been lodged against...

FMCG cos stepping up production under eased norms but labour, supply chain issues impede

Major FMCG players are trying to maximise production with the easing of regulations on opening of factories outside municipal limits by the government from Monday in the extended phase of lockdown despite continued constraints of manpower a...

Norwegian says 4,700 jobs at risk after unit bankruptcies, contracts axed

Norwegian Air on Monday reported that four Swedish and Danish subsidiaries had filed for bankruptcy and that it had ended staffing contracts in Europe and the United States, putting some 4,700 jobs at risk. The airline is seeking to convert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020