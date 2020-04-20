Left Menu
UK TV host Eamonn Holmes' comments on COVID-19 and 5G 'ill-judged' - regulator

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:55 IST
Britain's media regulator Ofcom said on Monday comments made by ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes about speculation linking COVID-19 and 5G mobile technology were "ill-judged and risked undermining viewers' trust in advice from public authorities and scientific evidence".

The free-to-air broadcaster came under fire on Tuesday after the presenter said no one knew whether a conspiracy theory that 5G masts help spread the novel coronavirus was true or not.

