North America extends coronavirus travel restrictions - U.S. official

North America extends coronavirus travel restrictions - U.S. officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:19 IST
The United States, Mexico and Canada are extending restrictions on non-essential travel across their shared borders for an additional 30 days, U.S. Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a tweet.
"As President Trump stated last week, border control, travel restrictions, and other limitations remain critical to slowing the spread of coronavirus and allowing the phased opening of the country," Wolf wrote.
