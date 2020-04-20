UK coronavirus deaths rise by 449 to 16,509

A total of 16,509 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospitals in Britain, an increase of 449 in 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 124,743.

The figure for deaths is as of 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) on April 19, while the figure for confirmed cases is as of 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) on April 20.

