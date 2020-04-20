Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal gears up for antibody tests, health authorities urge caution

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:23 IST
Portugal gears up for antibody tests, health authorities urge caution

As Portugal prepares to ease its coronavirus lockdown, a number of cities and research organisations are rolling out antibody tests even though national authorities warn it may be too early to draw conclusions on immunity among the population as a whole.

Some countries see antibody tests as a way to determine if people have developed immunity through exposure to the coronavirus, potentially allowing them to return to work. But virology experts are not yet certain what immunity such antibodies might provide. "We can have antibodies after 15 days but they may not protect us. When we know more about these tests, they will be very useful," says Graça Freitas, head of Portugal's health directorate DGS.

Experts say Portugal was the last country in Western Europe to report a confirmed case of the coronavirus - on March 2 - meaning the virus is not yet widespread enough for mass testing to be worthwhile. The country has reported 20,863 confirmed cases and 735 deaths, much less than Spain.

Portugal hopes to gradually relax restrictions on schools, stores and cultural spaces from next month. In a letter, 167 doctors, business and union leaders last week called on the government to launch widespread antibody tests and contact tracing to allow the lockdown to be lifted faster.

Some city councils have bought antibody tests from private labs for use on their populations or in nursing homes and on frontline staff as a substitute for testing for the virus itself. Cascais near Lisbon on Thursday began tests which it said would cover 400 people. The Champalimaud Foundation for biomedical research is working with the Order of Nurses to test 667 nurses and auxiliary staff this week in Lisbon and Porto, using German-made tests, a foundation spokesperson said.

A consortium of research institutes at the University of Lisbon, Nova University of Lisbon and the Gulbenkian Science Institute hopes to mass-produce inexpensive tests by the end of next week, Gulbenkian director Monica Bettencourt-Dias said. The Ricardo Jorge National Institute of Health aims to launch a pilot antibody testing project on a sample of 1,700 people in the coming weeks. It is also evaluating a method of curing seriously ill patients through infusing blood plasma from people who have recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus tally in Mumbai crosses 3,000-mark; 7 more die

The tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3,000-mark in Mumbai on Monday after 155 more people tested positive, while the death toll rose to 138 with the virus killing seven more patients here, the city civic body said. According to a BMC ...

PSU banks provide up to Rs 20 lakh insurance cover to employees

Saluting the efforts of bankers to provide services amid coronavirus threat, the Finance Ministry on Monday said public sector banks PSBs have provided insurance cover to employees in case of an unfortunate death due to the deadly virus. Ba...

Few employees globally tested positive for COVID-19, undertaken contact tracing steps: Infosys

Infosys on Monday said its few employees globally have tested positive for COVID-19, and it has undertaken contact tracing measures to identify colleagues, who interacted with them, in order to ensure they are appropriately quarantined. How...

Death toll in Canada mass shooting rises to 18 -Trudeau says

The death toll from the worst mass shooting in Canadian history has risen to 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, including a police officer and the gunman.A gunman claimed the lives of at least 18 people, among them a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020