Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel open to bigger EU budget, bonds to finance post-crisis recovery

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:55 IST
Merkel open to bigger EU budget, bonds to finance post-crisis recovery

German Chancellor Angela Merkel signaled readiness on Monday to finance economic recovery in Europe from the coronavirus pandemic through a bigger European Union budget and the issuance of joint debt via the European Commission.

EU leaders are to discuss the heated topic of jointly issued debt at a videoconference on Thursday. The idea around which a compromise may emerge involves the European Commission borrowing on the market against the security of the long-term EU budget and leveraging the money to achieve a bigger effect. Asked if she backed proposals to help fellow EU countries hardest hit by the pandemic such as Italy and Spain via the EU budget and the issuance of EU bonds, Merkel said an EU treaty article already allowed such action and that it was used to finance a European short-time work scheme.

"I can imagine such instruments further down the line," Merkel told a news conference, adding: "More generally I would like to say that Germany not only wants to act in solidarity, but that it will act in solidarity." Merkel insisted that this act of solidarity would have to happen within the rules of existing European treaties, but repeated her mantra that Germany's well-being depended on the well-being of its European partners.

"Of course it must be kept in mind that all countries, all member states of the European Union got into this situation through no fault on their own. This is a pandemic," Merkel said. So this crisis was not a result of national failures in fiscal policy or other homegrown decisions, the conservative leader of Europe's biggest and most affluent economy added.

Merkel said that the next EU budget would look very different and bigger than that which was discussed before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. She even suggested that Germany was open to amendments to EU treaties if that would expedite measures to restore economies, but she warned that such a process would take too much time.

"One can discuss new treaties but this would take two or three years to find solutions," Merkel said. "We'll need quick answers to address this pandemic and Germany will participate in answers of solidarity that go beyond the 500 billion euros that we already have," she said in reference to the volume of an aid package agreed by European finance ministers earlier this month.

Lucas Guttenberg, a political analyst from the Jacques Delors Centre in Berlin, said Merkel's statement was significant as it could help pave the way for a compromise deal among EU leaders during their videoconference on Thursday. "The crucial point here is that Merkel signals openness for additional EU debt instruments, which she did not have to," Guttenberg said.

"Of course her statement is leaving open the question whether the European Commission should pass on the money to member states as loans or grants, but it's still significant," Guttenberg added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Six test positive in Kerala, over 46,000 under surveillance

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 20 PTI Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Monday, taking the total active cases to 114 while over 46,000 are under observation, even as the state government decided to test all those in quarant...

Wearing face masks, Syria's Assad and Iran's Zarif condemn West at Damascus meeting

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javid Zarif wore face masks on Monday for their meeting in Damascus where they said the West was exploiting the coronavirus pandemic for political ends, state media said...

Coronavirus count in Mumbai crosses 3,000-mark; 7 more die

The tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3,000-mark in Mumbai on Monday after 155 more people tested positive, while the death toll rose to 138 with the virus killing seven more patients here, the city civic body said. According to a BMC ...

Groups of Bosnians quarantined over coronavirus go on hunger strike

A group of Bosnians quarantined for more than two weeks in a student dormitory in the capital Sarajevo to stop the spread of the coronavirus went on hunger strike on Monday in protest at their treatment, officials said. Sarajevo police and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020