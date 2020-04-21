Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he is working with governors on coronavirus testing, Cuomo to visit White House

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 04:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 04:42 IST
Trump says he is working with governors on coronavirus testing, Cuomo to visit White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was working with state governors to make sure they had the resources needed to ramp up coronavirus testing and added that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo would visit the White House to discuss the response to the pandemic.

At a White House briefing, Trump urged Americans to continue social-distancing efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, even as protesters across the country demanded an end to mandatory lockdowns and a quick reopening of the economy. "During this time, Americans must maintain strict vigilance and continue to practice careful hygiene, social distancing and the other protective measures that we have outlined," Trump said.

Vice President Mike Pence had a call with governors to discuss the response on Monday. Trump, who has been criticized for not offering states enough support in testing for coronavirus, said it was "a great call, very positive." "Prior to the call, we provided each governor with a list of the names, addresses and phone numbers of labs where they can find additional testing capacity within their states," Trump said.

Cuomo, who has been one of the most outspoken critics of Trump's coronavirus response, will visit the White House on Tuesday afternoon, Trump said. "They're getting it together in New York," Trump said of the state, which has been an epicenter for the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan told reporters after the call with Pence that she had asked the vice president for federal officials to speak out in support of social-distancing restrictions imposed by state leaders. She said Pence, who is leading the Trump administration's pandemic response, vowed on the call to do as she requested.

At the White House briefing, Pence said the United States had enough testing nationwide to allow any state to start lifting lockdown orders forced by the coronavirus, if they have met other criteria including 14 days of declines in infections and enough hospital capacity to treat everyone who gets sick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 11, some sectors to re-open

Colombia will extend its coronavirus quarantine until May 11, President Ivan Duque said on Monday, but will allow some sectors like construction to re-open.The Andean country has nearly 4,000 cases of coronavirus. It has been in lockdown fo...

Los Angeles coronavirus infections 40 times greater than known cases, antibody tests show

Some 4.1 of adults tested positive for coronavirus antibodies in a study of Los Angeles County residents, health officials said on Monday, suggesting the rate of infection may be 40 times higher than the number of confirmed cases.The serolo...

Trump says he rejected sum South Korea offered for defense costs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had rejected a sum offered by South Korea in response to his demand that Seoul pay for a larger share of the cost of U.S. military forces deployed in the country.Now theyve offered us a certain ...

Trump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says U.S. has 'plenty'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was looking at the possibility of stopping incoming Saudi Arabian crude oil shipments as a measure to support the battered domestic drilling industry. Well, Ill look at it, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020