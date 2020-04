BRIEF-Labcorp Covid-19 At-Home Test Kit Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings: * LABCORP COVID-19 AT-HOME TEST KIT RECEIVES FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION

* LABCORP - INTENDS TO MAKE COVID-19 SELF-COLLECTION KITS AVAILABLE TO CONSUMERS IN COMING WEEKS * LABCORP - EUA PERMITS NASAL SWAB SPECIMENS TO BE COLLECTED AT HOME USING PIXEL BY LABCORP COVID-19 TEST HOME COLLECTION KIT

* LABCORP - COVID-19 AT-HOME TEST KIT WILL BE OFFERED THROUGH COMPANY'S PIXEL BY LABCORP PLATFORM * LABCORP - CO'S COVID-19 TEST HOME COLLECTION KIT AUTHORIZED BY FDA UNDER EUA ONLY FOR DETECTION OF NUCLEIC ACID FROM SARS-COV-2, NOT OTHER VIRUSES,PATHOGENS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.