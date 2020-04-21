Left Menu
Three more test coronavirus positive in Aurangabad; tally 35

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:53 IST
The number of COVID-19 patients in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra reached 35 on Tuesday with three more persons testing positive for the infection, an official said. Three coronavirus suspects were found positive for the disease on Tuesday, the district information office said in a release.

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in Aurangabad has reached 35. In sample reports received on Tuesday, two COVID-19 patients, who were undergoing treatment, have again tested positive, the release said.

On Tuesday, 47 people were examined in a dedicated COVID-19 hospital here and swabs of 36 of them were sent for testing in the Government Medical College, it said. So far, three COVID-19 patients have died in the city, while 15 others have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals.

Currently, 17 patients are undergoing treatment in the city, said Civil Surgeon Dr Sundar Kulkarni. One coronavirus patient each is undergoing treatment in adjoining Parbhani and Jalna districts, which are part of the Marathwada region.

Earlier, patients from Latur (8) and Osmanabad (3) were discharged following recovery and now there is no COVID- 19-infected person in these two districts of the region. Nanded is the only district in Marathwada which has not recorded a single COVID-19 case so far.

